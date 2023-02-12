Medford Police investigating assault on Boardman Street

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police are investigating an assault stemming from an incident on February 10th.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of Boardman Street just before 10 pm.

According to police, a female reported that there were people at her house trying to kill her brother and that the subjects outside had guns.

Police say neighbors reported there were about eight people in the street fighting.

According to police, officers arrived on scene to find one person with a non-life-threatening head injury.

Police say they are investigating the motive behind the assault.

“What we are investigating is a pretty extensive assault, you had multiple people involved, sounds like multiple people attacking one person. So right now, the focus of our investigation is, number one, who was involved, and number two, why did this assault happen,” said Sgt. Josh Schilder, Medford Police.

Schilder says the investigation is still ongoing, but they were able to confirm that the subject’s head injury was not caused by a gun.

He said there was one firearm present during the fight, but it was not fired. Police say they believe there is no threat to the public as a result of this incident.