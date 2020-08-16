Local winery wins Best of Show for its white blend

Home
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Wine Competition unveiled it’s 2020 winners – including one right here in southern Oregon.

South Stage Cellars in Jacksonville took home Best of Show for its 2019 ‘Romeo and Juliet’ white blend.

Over 315 wines were judged and only 76 went home with silver, gold, double gold or Best of Show.

