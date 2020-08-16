Home
The Crane Fire, near Lakeview, has burned 400 acres

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — The Fremont-Winema National Forest Service says the new Crane Fire is burning on Crane Mountain southeast of Lakeview.

As of 3 p.m., the forest service says the fire has burned 400 acres. It says smoke from the fire is highly visible throughout the area.

It says the Willow Creek Campground and Crane Mountain Trailhead are under an emergency closure. The public is advised to avoid the south Warner Mountain area between Highway 140 and the Oregon/California state line.

A news release with more information is expected to be released soon with more information. Stay with NBC5 News for new details on this developing story.

 

