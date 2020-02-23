Locals gather to discuss renters rights at the Winter Renters Assembly in Medford

The Winter Renters Assembly is hosted by the Community Alliance of Tenants organization, better known as C.A.T.
Today’s assembly is the first of many to come, with the focus being on renters rights.
They also addressed renters concerns around rent deposits, creating a building union to promote change and discussed how to support the homeless.
“I’m a strong believer in the assembly model and the idea of really coming together as a community to talk about our experiences. So I’m really extremely excited to be a part of bringing that here,” said C.A.T. regional organizer, Jesse Sharpe.
For more information on the Community Alliance of Tenants, you can visit here.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.