Locals gather to discuss renters rights at the Winter Renters Assembly in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — Around two dozen people gathered at the Roxy Ann Grange in Medford to learn more about their rights as renters in Southern Oregon.

The Winter Renters Assembly is hosted by the Community Alliance of Tenants organization, better known as C.A.T.

Today’s assembly is the first of many to come, with the focus being on renters rights.

They also addressed renters concerns around rent deposits, creating a building union to promote change and discussed how to support the homeless.

“I’m a strong believer in the assembly model and the idea of really coming together as a community to talk about our experiences. So I’m really extremely excited to be a part of bringing that here,” said C.A.T. regional organizer, Jesse Sharpe.

