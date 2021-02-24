Long term care facility ready for indoor visitations once Josephine Co. risk level improves

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A long term care facility in Grants Pass was hoping to allow indoor visits soon, but Governor Kate Brown announced today Josephine County will remain in ‘extreme risk’.
Oak Lane Retirement Community says its residents miss their families more than anything, which is why its ready to bring in visitors when allowed.
Because it’s in the state’s ‘extreme risk’ category, long term care facilities like Oak Lane Retirement Community can only have *outdoor visits.
Administrator, Dorie Reid, says many of her 56 residents have not seen their friends and family since last March.
She says the facility has taken all safety precautions and they’ve been prepared for months to allow in-person indoor visits.
“We had actually had our first indoor visitation right before it got shut back down, so making sure that we have marking for 6-12 feet of distance depending on if they can wear a mask or shield, ensuring appropriate infection control,” said Reid.
Reid says the residents are able to visit with family if a family member takes them to a doctor appointment.
She says residents morale would greatly improve with indoor visits.
Oak Lane says it’s disappointed the county is still in ‘extreme risk’, but its hopeful things will improve in 2 weeks when the state’s next risk levels are released.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.