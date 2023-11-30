Lost River High School football is back-to-back 1A division champions

MERRILL, OR. — We’re hearing from the head coach of Lost River High School after its big win on Saturday!

The Lost River Raiders are back-to-back state champions in the 8-man 1A division.

They beat Crane High School 30 to 20.

Head coach Dennis Dunlea said the past two seasons were special for a lot of reasons, but especially because he got to coach his sons.

“Last year I had three of my boys and this year I had two.” said coach Dunlea. “Last year my oldest son was hurt right before the championship game which put a bit of a damper on things, but this year has been a lot of fun and certainly enjoyable all the way around.”

Coach Dunlea said his middle son and eight other seniors closed out their high school careers with back-to-back titles.

Coach also said there is a lot of excitement in the community, and he can’t wait to have another parade.

