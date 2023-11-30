KCC to get law enforcement training

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Community College is working to bring law enforcement training and certification to its students.

This is due to a new partnership with The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

The partnership allows officers across Southern Oregon to attend recertification and maintenance training courses on campus.

The program hopes to help current KCC students in the criminal justice program through exposure and access to training and educational opportunities, offering a different offering a direct route to a law enforcement career.

For more information, visit Klamathcc.edu

