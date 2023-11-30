Henley High School wins 4A championship game

KLAMATH FALLS, OR. — We’re hearing from some Southern Oregon football head coaches about their recent championship runs.

The Henley Hornets took down Marist Catholic 42 to 28 in the 4A division championship game, the school’s first state title since 1982.

The Henley head coach said he has a special group of players and coaches and also wanted to give a shoutout to the fans for their support.

“Really grateful to our community for all the support this season,” said head coach Alex Stork. “In those last two playoff games we had so many fans there and their energy was so contagious, it made it feel like a home game.”

Coach Stork said there are a lot of hungry underclassmen looking to fill the shoes of 22 seniors on next year’s team.

He also said the Klamath County commissioners invited the team to sign a proclamation next week to celebrate the win.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.