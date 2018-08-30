Man accused of murdering Modoc County deputy changes plea

ALTURAS, Calif. — The man accused of murdering a Modoc County Sheriff’s Deputy changed his plea Thursday.
Jack Breiner is accused of shooting and killing deputy Jack Hopkins in October of 2016.
The 31-year-old deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance call when investigators say Breiner opened fire.
Thursday, during a pre-trial hearing in Modoc County, Breiner pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. He had previously pleaded not guilty.
Because the case has received so much attention, the trial will not be held in Modoc County.
According to the District Attorney’s office, a pre-trial meeting is scheduled for the beginning of October with trial set to begin after that in Sacramento County.