OHP responds to lack of coverage for 3D mammograms

MEDFORD, Ore. — NBC5 News first told you about the story on Thursday.
A Medford woman says she can’t get a mammogram locally through her insurance, “Jackson Care Connect,” that follows the guidance of the Oregon Health Plan.
The health care coverage for low-income Oregonians doesn’t cover 3D mammograms. But three years ago, all of the hospitals in the Rogue Valley switched from 2D to 3D imaging for mammograms.
NBC5 News reached out to the Oregon Health Plan on Friday to learn more about what people on OHP should do to get a mammogram.
“I would recommend that members reach out to their health plan like a coordinated care organization that might be serving them to let them know they’re having trouble accessing this coverage service and to get help in finding that service,” said Dana Hargunani, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer for the Oregon Health Authority.
The Oregon Health Authority says this is the first time it’s heard of an issue with accessing mammography services and will be working with their partners statewide to understand where any access issues may be coming up.
In the meantime, Providence Medford Medical Center says if you’re an OHP member without coverage for a 3D mammogram, they can work something out with you.
If you’re getting a 3D mammogram at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante says to contact the Patient Financial Services Office to see what your options are.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.