Man airlifted after falling into a canyon near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man was rescued by a helicopter crew after he fell off a cliff just outside of Ashland.

This past Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with search and rescue members responded to the scene at Lost Creek Falls.

The initial report said the man fell at least 100 feet into a canyon.

He was conscious but was not able to move. Later, he was airlifted to a local hospital.

Captain Meads said, “The pilots from Brim Aviation, the pilot and the helicopter crew, they did a great job. That was a tight spot and that was pretty fancy flying up there we were all impressed.”

The patient’s condition is still unknown.