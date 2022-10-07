Ashland Pride Parade set to take place Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. – This weekend is a time to be proud.

SOPride is holding its annual pride parade Saturday, October 8th in Ashland.

The festivities will begin Friday night with the SOPride crawl throughout downtown Ashland.

Participating businesses will have pride-themed events with several of them also donating to SOPride.

The parade begins Saturday at noon.

Participants will be marching along East Main Street down to the Lithia Bandshell where the pride festival begins at 12:30.

The festival will be full of live performances from LGBTQ+ allies to celebrate the true meaning of pride.

“It means unity, it means love, it means this is where we are but we have a long way to go,” Founder of Southern Oregon Pride, Gina DuQuenne said.

“Gina is very fond of saying, “You can’t have unity without community” and that is a very true essence of what pride is right now,” Director of Southern Oregon Pride, Johanna Pardo said.

This is the first time this event has been in person since the start of the pandemic.

Fittingly, SOPride has dubbed the theme of the festivities “Come Out and Play”.

For more information on the events and the schedule you can visit SOPride’s website.