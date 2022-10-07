State leaders press Federal Gov. on drought relief funds

Posted by Jenna King October 7, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley urging the federal government to deliver drought relief funds statewide.

The Inflation Reduction Act allocates $4 billion for western drought relief.  The two wrote a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation.

It asks for the bureau to prioritize Oregon as it develops its plans for drought relief resources.

“Appreciate senators Wyden and Merkley making sure that Oregon and Klamath are on the screen of the administration as they think about these funds,” said Paul Simmons, Executive Director of Klamath Water Users Association.

Simmons says he hopes to see the drought funding hit the basin next year.

Jenna King
