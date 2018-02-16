Man arrested for burglarizing several Medford businesses

Medford, Ore. — A man caught burglarizing several local businesses is now in jail. As police investigate the case, businesses are left to clean up. Medford Police counted four businesses burglarized early Friday morning on East Main Street. It was all triggered by an alarm from one of the businesses.
Police say around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a business alarm at the Minute Market on East Main Street. Officers discovered no evidence of a crime at this business, but did notice damage to a nearby Dutch Bros coffee stand and the Nu-Way Cleaners across the street.
As officers were starting to investigate the possible burglaries, they said they saw a man running from the area carrying a large amount of property in his arms.
“When they arrived, they saw the suspect fleeing the scene. They ended up chasing him across the street and into a backyard where they took him into custody,” said Deputy Chief Scott Clauson, Medford Police Department.
The suspect is 29-year-old Medford transient, Matthew James Collier. His charges include burglary, criminal mischief and theft.
Police said the suspect broke the glass to the doors of these Medford businesses; Nu-Way Cleaners, Dutch Bros Coffee, Nest Salon and Opal Tree Skin Care.
Medford Police has a few tips for business owners on what they can do to protect their stores or restaurants:
- Have good lighting at night
- Have an alarm system and a camera security system
- Have quality locks on all exterior doors