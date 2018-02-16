Body recovered in Rogue River

Josephine County, Ore.- Oregon State Police and Josephine County Sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate, after a body was found in the Rogue River near Grave Creek Bridge.
“A couple fisherman located it and they called 911,” Oregon State Police Sgt. Jeff Proulx said.
At this point, it’s unknown how the person died but people familiar with the river say it’s a dangerous area.
“It would be unwise to get on the Rogue River in this area without having some experience or at least having safety equipment,” Brian Gross, fisherman said.
Police say they don’t know how long the body has been in the water but hope to have more answers by next week.
“We’ll find more during the autopsy,” Sgt. Proulx said.
A cause of death is under investigation. Police are waiting for autopsy results before they confirm the identity.