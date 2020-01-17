Man charged in fatal crash sentenced to nearly a decade in prison

46-year-old Freddie Tillett pleaded guilty to manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants. NBC5 News broke the story last fall that Tillett has a record full of driving-related offenses, including four previous DUII’s. After a fatal crash in September killed 39-year-old mother Brenda Reinert, Tillett pleaded guilty to manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
“He was traveling in the wrong lane at three times the legal limit and speeding, some of the witnesses say 100,” Tillett said.
On Thursday, Tillett was officially sentenced to ten years in prison, concurrent with nearly a year in jail, followed by three years post-prison supervision.
“From day one, I’ve been guilty,” Tillett said.
Before Tillett was taken away, he apologized to the Reinert family and his own family.
“I didn’t mean for this to happen. Stupid choice of driving. I woke up from my coma and found out what happened and I wish. You know. I just wish it was me, you know? Instead of her,” Tillett said.
Reinert leaves behind her husband and three children. Her family chose not to make a statement or address Tillett in person, telling the DA it would be too hard.
