CalTrans works to clear roads and highways through heavy winter weather

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans is working hard to plow the roads after heavy snowfall in the area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Caltrans says they’ve had heavy snow at higher elevations. Thursday morning they closed portions of I-5 for an accident near Yreka and had chain restrictions in place.
“The maintenance crews for ODOTand CalTrans are out there trying to keep the roads as open as possible and as safe as possible during these inclement weather times,” CalTrans District Two PIO, Chris Woodward said.
Caltrans hopes the snowfall in the area lets up early Friday morning, but say the roads crews are staffed 24/7 right now in case they’re needed. If you have to travel you can check the Quick Map App to check conditions before you go.
