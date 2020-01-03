Home
Man charged with DUII, crashing into home out of jail

MEDFORD, Ore. — A DUII suspect accused of driving a car into a house in Medford on New Year’s was released from jail Thursday.

Police tried to stop the driver for several traffic violations when police say he took off at high speeds. That’s when police say 36-year-old Dominic Joseph Sbicca crashed into the side of a house on East Jackson St, by Hillcrest Rd.

The homeowner said the car was just a few feet away from her daughter’s bedroom.

“I release you on your own recognizance that you consume no intoxicants, not drive unless you have a valid license and insurance, you remain a law abiding citizen,” Judge Lorenzo Mejia, Jackson County Circuit Courts, said.

Sbicca was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run, and other charges.

