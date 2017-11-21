Medford man impacted by drive-by shooting speaks out

Medford, Ore. — “People don’t think what these things do to the innocents,” Medford resident Curtis Vancil said.
Curtis Vancil was spending time with his family inside his Medford home on Dakota Avenue Monday night when he heard something out front.
As he looked to see what was happening, he heard his neighbors say ‘hey, they’re coming back down the street.’
Next thing he knew, a white sedan stopped outside his house firing what police think were four rounds of bullets.
“I see the guy get out of the car, sit in the passenger side window and pull out a pistol AK [sic],” Vancil said.
Vancil says the bullets hit the back of his SUV, his windshield, one of the windows of the house and even his recycle bin.
Thankfully no people were hit, but Vancil says it’s very traumatizing.
“It’s my house. Of course I’m gonna be shocked,” Vancil said.
Vancil also learned the damage to his car would cost $5,000 dollars to fix.
He says it’s not even worth that much.
“So we’re out a car. And my wife is… ya know, this is her car to get to work,” Vancil said.
Lieutenant Kerry Curtis with Medford Police says detectives are trying to track down surveillance video that may show what happened.
“We do believe that it is gang-related that the people involved knew each other,”Lt. Curtis said.
According to Lieutenant Curtis, police haven’t seen a gang-related incident for quite some time.
He say’s they’re hoping it was an isolated incident.
“You never knew where those bullets are gonna land so that’s the concern,” Lt. Curtis said.
Vancil says he’s worried for his family’s safety, but all they can do now is try to move forward.
“I’ll go back to work tomorrow and we’ll try to have a good thanksgiving,” Vancil said.
Medford Police are still investigating as they work to find those involved.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.