Arson suspected in string of Bear Creek Greenway fires

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Several small fires along the Bear Creek Greenway are being investigated as possible arsons.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said over the past four days, 10 fires have started along the northern end of the greenway.

According to JCSO, firefighters were able to stop all the fires before they had a chance to spread.

“Law enforcement and fire officials are investigating the possibility of a potential arsonist on the loose,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you see any suspicious activity along the greenway, please report it immediately so law can investigate. The best way to report criminal activity is through the sheriff’s office app “Submit a Tip” feature.”

You can download the app at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a72997501. You can also call JCSO’s tip line at 541-774-8333.

