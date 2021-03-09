Home
Man raises 20k for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford man has completed the 4 by 4 by 48-hour Navy Seals challenge.

He raised over $20,000 for fire relief.

Spencer Fowler ran almost all of it and only had to walk the last 5 miles, all under 48 hours.

Fowler says he’s grateful for all of the support.

He says he was so exhausted, he went to breakfast and ordered 3 meals once he reached his goal.

He is keeping his go fund me open until the end of the month, you can find it here.

