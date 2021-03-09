Man raises 20k for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford man has completed the 4 by 4 by 48-hour Navy Seals challenge.
He raised over $20,000 for fire relief.
Spencer Fowler ran almost all of it and only had to walk the last 5 miles, all under 48 hours.
Fowler says he’s grateful for all of the support.
He says he was so exhausted, he went to breakfast and ordered 3 meals once he reached his goal.
He is keeping his go fund me open until the end of the month, you can find it here.
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
