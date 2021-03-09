Home
Medford’s sister city in Italy donates nearly $5k to Phoenix-Talent School Dist.

Medford’s sister city in Italy donates nearly $5k to Phoenix-Talent School Dist.

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

PHOENIX-TALENT, Ore. — The Phoenix-Talent School District recently received a special gift from Medford’s sister city in Italy.

Medford’s sister city, Alba, Italy, heard about the devastating Almeda Fire and wanted to help.

‘The Sister City Committee’ raised a total of $4,870 which they gave to a newly established phoenix-talent school district scholarship fund.

The fund will help students affected by the fire.

“We hope to establish a fund for our students, even those in kindergarten [right now], that qualifies them because they lost their home in the September 8th Almeda Fire,” said Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent, Brent Barry.

Barry says he’s grateful Medford’s sister city cares so much about the whole region.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »