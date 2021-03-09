Medford’s sister city in Italy donates nearly $5k to Phoenix-Talent School Dist.

PHOENIX-TALENT, Ore. — The Phoenix-Talent School District recently received a special gift from Medford’s sister city in Italy.
Medford’s sister city, Alba, Italy, heard about the devastating Almeda Fire and wanted to help.
‘The Sister City Committee’ raised a total of $4,870 which they gave to a newly established phoenix-talent school district scholarship fund.
The fund will help students affected by the fire.
“We hope to establish a fund for our students, even those in kindergarten [right now], that qualifies them because they lost their home in the September 8th Almeda Fire,” said Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent, Brent Barry.
Barry says he’s grateful Medford’s sister city cares so much about the whole region.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.