Man re-arrested in Ashland for additional sex crimes

ASHLAND, Ore. – A man arrested and released for alleged sex crimes against a minor has been re-arrested on additional charges.
The Ashland Police Department said 22-year-old Holden Richard Oglesbee was arrested on October 26 for luring a minor, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, sexual abuse II and sexual abuse III. Oglesbee was lodged and released from jail the same day he was arrested.
On October 27, Oglesbee was arrested again for two additional crimes involving an adult female. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of sodomy I and sexual abuse I.
“If you or someone you know is the survivor of a sexual offense involving Oglesbee, we sincerely encourage you to come forward,” APD wrote.
Oglesbee was a quarterback for the Southern Oregon University Raiders during the 2016 season, according to the team’s roster.
Police are taking the opportunity to remind the public sex crimes are considerably under-reported. APD’s “You Have Options Program” is a victim-centered way to create a focused response to sexual violence, according to the department.
They listed the following goals of the You Have Options Program:
- Increase sexual assault reporting by eliminating as many barriers to reporting as possible.
- Increase identification and prosecution of sexual offenders.
- Decrease sexual assault victimization.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of a sexual offense, APD encourages you to come forward.