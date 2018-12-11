Man sentenced for selling cocaine to undercover officers

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison for trading cocaine for illegal firearms.
The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said in 2017, 33-year-old Gonzalo Manzo coordinated the shipment of a kilogram of cocaine from California to southern Oregon. He and his alleged co-conspirators sold the cocaine to undercover officers in exchange for $21,000 in cash and numerous firearms, including suppressed pistols and a machine gun.
Manzo and his co-conspirators were arrested and the firearms seized by law enforcement officers.
On April 27, 2018, Manzo pleaded guilty to conspiracy and a firearm charge related to the case.
In December, he was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.