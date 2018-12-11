Man sentenced for stabbing woman 40 times

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing the mother of his two children.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said Jose (Enrique) Solis-Garcia was sentenced Tuesday morning for the murder of Noemi Ruiz last year.
According to prosecutors, on September 11, 2017, Ruiz had just finished working her shift at Amy’s Kitchen and was about to pick up her kids to take them to school. However, she was confronted at her home on Hill Way in Medford by Solis-Garcia, who laid in wait at her home with a large knife.
The D.A.’s office said Solis-Garcia was upset that Ruiz no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him. So he stabbed her 40 times, leading to her death. Ruiz’s body was found on the sidewalk in front of her home by neighbors.
Prosecutors said Soliz-Garcia had previously broken into Ruiz’s home, taking car keys, passports, and their children’s birth certificates. Ruiz reportedly planned on obtaining a restraining order on the day she was murdered.
Surveillance video placed Soliz-Garcia in Ruiz’s neighborhood on the day of the murder. Detectives were able to trace the car he was seen driving to a rental agency in Red Bluff, California.
Video evidence showed Soliz-Garcia disposed of clothing at a Walmart in Anderson, California just hours after the murder. He also bought bleach and ammonia at the store. Surveillance footage from the Walmart parking lot shows him wiping down the rented vehicle.
The clothing Solis-Garcia was wearing the day of the murder was found in a Red Bluff Walmart dumpster along with a sheath for a large knife. Detectives determined Solis-Garcia bought the knife at a Medford Walmart the night before the murder.
DNA testing linked the evidence found to the blood of the victim.
Solis-Garcia was arrested when he returned the rental vehicle in Red Bluff.
On December 7, 2018, Solis-Garcia pleaded no contest to a murder charge. Four days later, he was sentenced to life in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years before he’s eligible for any possible early release. Solis-Garcia was also required to pay restitution of in the amount of $15,145 along with funeral expenses and expenses for survivor counseling.