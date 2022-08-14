Man steals car with infant inside

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A man is in custody after attempting to steal a car with an infant inside.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the carjacking and attempted kidnapping at the Shady Cove Chevron on the morning of August 12th.

At 10:45 JCSO says the suspect 33-year-old Jason Cheatham of Bend attempted to steal a woman’s running car as it was parked with her one-year-old child inside.

The mother saw and ran to the car trying to get the suspect to stop so she could get her child out. The suspect still attempted to flee in the car with the mother hanging onto the outside of the door.

Police say the mother fought with the suspect and was able to get him to stop in the middle of Highway 62. Cheatham was eventually located by police and arrested.

He is facing multiple charges including second-degree kidnapping, reckless endangerment, and first-degree robbery.