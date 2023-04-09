Man tries to run someone over in Hawthorne Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two people are in custody after a truck drove through Hawthorne Park and tried to run someone over.

Medford police said around 4 pm Saturday they got a call of someone driving a truck through Hawthorne Park by East Main Street trying to hit people.

Police said a subject suffering from mental health issues was making threatening statements out loud when the person who owned the truck confronted them, which then turned physical.

He ran into his truck and tried to drive off when the subject ran after him with a knife and started stabbing the truck.

The driver then tried to run the subject over chasing him through the park.

“Honestly it was pretty chaotic because you had a lot of people who were really scared because they were at Hawthorne Park, it’s Pear Blossom Saturday and they see a truck driving through actively trying to hit someone, and multiple people almost got struck by this vehicle,” said Sgt. Josh Schilder.

Schilder said both people were taken into custody, and thankfully no one was seriously hurt.

