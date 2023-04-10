62nd annual Ashland egg hunt

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Easter Bunny was spotted hiding its eggs out in Lithia Park Sunday morning.

The Rotary Club of Ashland hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt, on Easter morning.

Since 1957 the club has been inviting families to Ashland to search for thousands of Easter eggs and Easter candy.

Kids were separated into different age groups up to 10 years old, with two golden eggs up for grabs in each egg group, with a special prize.

Lithia Park was packed with kids ready to pack their baskets full of eggs. Some kids told us that hunting for the golden egg was the highlight of their experience.

