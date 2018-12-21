Man who murdered Modoc County deputy faces life in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man found guilty of shooting and killing a Modoc County, California deputy will spend the rest of his life in prison according to THE SACRAMENTO BEE.
Deputy Jack Hopkins was responding to a family disturbance call on October 19th, 2016. When he arrived at the scene, he was fatally shot. The suspect, Jack Breiner, a convicted sex offender, went on to engage in a shootout with Sheriff Mike Poindexter, but he was eventually arrested.
At the end of November, Jack Breiner was found guilty of murdering deputy Hopkins and attempting to murder Sheriff Poindexter. Breiner pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in court but this week jurors determined Breiner was sane.
According to the article, Breiner appeared in superior court for another hearing Wednesday. Breiner was eligible for the death penalty but on Wednesday, jurors decided Breiner will spend the rest of his life in state prison.
Breiner will be back in a Modoc County Court for sentencing in spring of next year.
