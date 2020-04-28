Many Oregonians may qualify for the Oregon Health Plan

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – With numerous Oregonians getting laid-off, many may become eligible to get health coverage through Oregon Health Plan.
In order to qualify for the program, people must meet certain income and residency requirements. For example, a family of four can make up to $3,013 per month to qualify. Residents may also qualify based on age and disability status.
“There is no harm done in applying and seeing if you’re eligible. They make the determination. So you aren’t risking anything by trying,” said Jennifer Lend, CEO of Jackson Care Connect.
The health insurance agency says it expects to see an increase of OHP claims in the coming weeks.
For more information on how to apply click HERE.
