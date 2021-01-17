Market of Choice store opening soon in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The newest Market of Choice is in Medford, taking the place of the old Toys ‘r’ Us building.
Medford is the company’s 11th location and opens on the 28th.
Dave Viefhaus is the Medford store manager and said customers should be excited with some surprises in store.
He has 28 years of experience working with grocery stores and said this one is special since the CEO is from Medford.
“For him to be able to bring Market of Choice to the community he started in and grew up in, that’s really exciting,” Viefhaus said. “To be able to run a store for this company in this town just for that reason is a big honor to me,” he added.
There are still a few positions available at the Medford location.
Go to their website to apply.
