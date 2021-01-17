Medford high schools hosting book drive

MEDFORD, Ore. — Do you have any gently used children’s books you no longer need?
North and South Medford High School Honor Society groups are hosting a book drive for elementary students.
The joint community service project is collecting English and Spanish language children’s books.
The students ask that the books be in new or gently used condition.
Donations can be dropped off at the South Medford High School Library book depository or the North Medford High School front office.
Books are being distributed on February 11th at both high schools.
The honor students ask books to be submitted before January 29th.
