Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2021 a virtual celebration and challenge to Oregonians

MEDFORD, Ore. — Tomorrow is the Martin Luther King Junior Day, and like many events during the pandemic, it will be celebrated virtually, and there is a challenge to all southern Oregonians.
Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior Day celebrates the civil rights leader’s January 15th birthday.
This year, regional and state leaders accepted the challenge to read the book Why We Can’t Wait by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
It’s a book Selma, Alabama native and 11-year Medford resident, Doctor Geneva Craig said is well worth your time.
The event includes a live discussion afterward with Dr. Craig as one of the guest panel speakers.
“You can come together and you can affect change,” Craig said. “It’s like my mother said and Dr. King’s message to them … you are somebody. You are,” she added.
Even Oregon governor, Kate Brown, put out a video where she said she has accepted the challenge to read the book and asked the Rogue Valley to join her.
Links:
Register to accept challenge
Southern Oregon MLK
Facebook Live event
