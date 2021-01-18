Popular creamery launches “Cheese is Love” campaign to help families in need

The Rogue Creamery has been in business nearly 90 years and is known globally for it’s award winning ‘Rogue River Blue’ cheese.
The creamery is focusing on helping the community following the Almeda Fire, in partnership with ACCESS and Rogue Food Unites. It’s been working with the non-profits since the pandemic began and it’s been donating around 1,000 pounds of cheese every other week.
It’s new campaign, Cheese is Love Cheddar, aims to keep up with this need.
“This is our way of using cheese as a force of good to make a contribution to those families in need,” said president of Rogue Creamery, David Gremmels.
For every pound of cheddar purchased, one pound of cheese is donated to the non-profits. The campaign is launching ahead of National Cheese Lover’s Day, which falls on January 21st.
“It starts with milk, we heat it, we add cultures (American cheese cultures) to it and then we add vegetarian organic coagulant and enzymes. Then we hand cut it, hand dip it into blocks and then it ages,” Gremmels said of the cheddar making process.
Ena and Molly Roque are big Rogue Creamery fans and purchased the new cheddar block with no hesitation, “We can’t think of anything better but to taste their cheese and participate and contribute.”
Gremmels says 500 blocks of aged cheddar from 2016 are being released in 8 ounce blocks.
Once the 2016 batch runs out, he says the same style of cheese from 2018 will be used.
“Our focus at Rogue Creamery is cheeses first, so help us, support us, in continuing to give cheese to our community,” said Gremmels.
Any cheese lovers interested in purchasing the cheddar blocks, can find them at the Central Point location or online at roguecreamery.com.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.