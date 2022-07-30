McKinney Fire in Siskiyou Co. explodes to 18k acres, sending smoke into So. Oregon

YREKA, Calif, – The McKinney Fire that started in the Klamath National Forest on July 29th has now exploded in size to about 18,000 acres as of early morning July 30th. Causing smoke over the majority of Southern Oregon.

The Klamath Nation Forest says this comes after winds from late evening thunderstorms kept the fire active through the night.

It says runs on the north and south sides of the fire occurred as another day of very active fire behavior is being anticipated with very hot temps in the forecast. A red flag warning is also in effect due to lightning in the area.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says fire is zero percent contained. The Sheriff’s Office is currently giving evacuation orders for at risk areas. Including an evacuation warning for McAdams Creek and Taylor Gulch Road.

For evacuation information visit the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.