Medford Air Tanker Base helps fight the Flat Fire in Curry County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Aircraft from the Medford Air Tanker Base are hard at work battling the Flat Fire in Curry County.

Since Saturday evening, they’ve been helping firefighters from the air, providing critical support as crews work to contain the rapidly spreading fire.

They had nine air tankers over the fire on Monday, dumping an estimated 100,000 gallons on the fire.

“Weather dictates almost everything having to do with fire and wildland fire. Not being on the incident today I couldn’t tell you, but obviously, there was enough visibility and enough safe air that our air attacks and pilots and lead plane felt good to go in there and put a lot of good work on the ground today,” said Air Tanker Base Manager, Ben Crittenden.

Crittenden said conditions were clear enough for them to regularly drop on the fire, averaging about a 50-minute turn rate.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.