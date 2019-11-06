Medford airport selects sock design winner

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport selected a winner for it’s first-ever “Sky Feet Collection.”
Five finalists made the cut and the winning sock design was selected by a set of local judges.
Josh Lekkerkerker’s design features the airport and the things the Rogue Valley is known for such as wine, pears, fishing and the Table Rocks.
“Just some fantastic designs that really highlighted Southern Oregon and really the state as a whole. We’ve got so much to offer, so many assets and it’s such a great place to live and it’s fun to see that in a sock,” said air service and economic development manager, Jason Foster.
The runner-up was an 8-year-old girl from Ashland.
The collectable sock will soon be available to buy in the Tailwinds Gift Shop located pre and post security.
If you snap a picture of you wearing them, you could be entered to win a prize at the end of next year.