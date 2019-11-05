Two suspects arrested for allegedly dealing meth and heroin

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Two suspects were arrested for allegedly dealing methamphetamine and heroin in Medford.
Court documents show on the morning of November 1, officers with the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team (MADGE) arrived at a home on Honeytree Lane in Central Point to serve a search warrant. The action was the culmination of several years of investigative work, Medford police said.
At the home, officers found 47-year-old Corey Dennis Bearnson in the backyard.
When officers searched Corey Bearnson’s room, they found about seven pounds of methamphetamine, over one pound of heroin, cash, scales, packing materials and drug records.
According to court documents, Corey Bearnson told investigators he was selling meth for 34-year-old Osbaldo Silva. He said the drugs officers found belonged to Silva and he was in the process of buying a kilo of meth from Silva. “Over 1 pound of heroin and 7 pounds of meth are not user amounts,” officers said.
Corey Bearnson was arrested and charged with unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of methamphetamine. He was also charged with unlawful possession and delivery of heroin.
Silva was arrested and booked in the Jackson County Jail for the same charges as Corey Bearnson. Both suspects are being held on more than $1 million bail.