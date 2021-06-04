Medford Airtanker Base begins construction on ramp

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Medford Air Tanker Base ramp is getting a facelift. The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, received grant funding to upgrade the Medford Air Tanker Base ramp, back in 2019.
It’s been working with the U.S. Forest Service and the airport to work on the rehabilitation project. When construction started though, it discovered past efforts were not done correctly.
The funding will now allow for corrections to be made, to problem areas along the ramp.
“Last time this ramp was repaired or replaced was almost 20 years ago so we’re looking 20 years in the future having the ability to continue services to the area,” said Ben Crittenden, Assistant Airtanker Base Manager.
Construction is expected to take 3 weeks.
There will be no break in the availability of retardant, during the ramp work.
