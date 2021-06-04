53 space site for Phoenix-Talent S.D. families gets approval to begin construction in Talent

Home
TALENT, Ore. —A project to add transitional housing in Phoenix and Talent is officially coming to life. It’s being called the Gateway Transitional Housing Project.

The Talent Urban Renewal Agency has approved construction for the project. It’s the first of its kind in Talent.

It’s a joint effort between the Talent Urban Renewal Agency, Phoenix-Talent School District, and Rogue Retreat. It was made possible by a $1.7 million donation from the state and another separate donation from Medford-based People’s Bank.

It’ll be located at the corner of Highway 99 and West Valley View Road. The 53 space site will be for families in the Phoenix Talent School District that are still looking for housing.

“We’re particularly excited that this project will live well onto the future and serve the affordable housing needs for the future of talent,” said Talent Mayor, Darby Ayers-Flood.

The Talent Mayor says the housing structures could come in the form of RV’s, or even retired school buses.

The groundbreaking will be held on June 14th.

