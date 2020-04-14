Medford Chamber of Commerce hosts first virtual chamber forum

Congressman Walden provided an update on what’s happening in Washington, D.C. and also answered some questions submitted by virtual attendants.
Many topics were addressed including the upcoming fire season, federal funding for PPE, along with when businesses can open their doors again.
“You know we’re learning a lot about this disease, how it spreads. The more we learn, the better informed our decision will be when the right time is to re-open,” said Congressman Walden.
Only 500 people were allowed to join in on the zoom chamber forum.
It’s normally held each month at the Rogue Valley Country Club.
