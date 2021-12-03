Medford Chamber recognizes businesses in 102nd annual ‘excellence in business’ awards

MEDFORD, Ore — The Medford Chamber of Commerce announced its winners of the 102nd annual excellence in business awards Thursday night.

The ceremony was held at the Rogue Valley Country Club. It honored numerous businesses from a variety of categories including “retail of the year” and “new member of the year.”

Randy Jones, general manager of Mahar Homes, was honored with the “First Citizen” award. It’s presented to a community member that made “significant contributions to the development of Jackson county.”

“It kind of caught me by surprise, but very thankful,” Jones told NBC5 about the award. “I hope that 20 years from now someone sees my name on the list, and remembers how it was so we can just keep paying it forward.”

A list of presenters and winners can be found below: