Medford City Council approves new ‘Lithia & Driveway Fields” name at U.S. Cellular Community Park

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford City Councilors have officially granted the new naming rights of U.S. Cellular Community Park to Lithia Motors.
The five-year agreement was approved during the city’s meeting Thursday. The new name of the park, located on the 300 block of Lowry lane, will be, “Lithia & Driveway Fields.”
Naming rights for U.S. Cellular expired in May this year. Lithia’s deal is worth $725,000 with the city receiving $145,000 each year for maintenance and advertising.
The new name will be in effect starting January first of next year. Lithia will have an option of adding five more years to the deal when the time approaches.
