U.S. Cellular Park could catch new name by 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. — U.S. Cellular Park might be getting a new name in a little over three months.

The Medford Parks and Recreation Commission will meet on Tuesday to discuss changing the name of the city’s massive park to “Lithia and Driveway Fields.” If approved, it will then be passed on to the Medford City Council for consideration during its October 7th meeting.

The name change would come with a five year, $725,000 agreement beginning the first of next year. The city would receive $95,000 a year to help with turf replacement and $50,000 a year for marketing, as well as new and improved signage.

Before the fields were built in 2007, U.S. Cellular paid $650,000 for the naming rights. It held those rights through May of this year.

