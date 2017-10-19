Medford city council approves Uber and Lyft to operate in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Medford city councilors approved bringing ride-sharing to the area.
Ride-sharing companies like Lyft and Uber will be allowed starting December first.
It’s a move that brings Medford in-line with other similar-sized cities when it comes to transportation options.
But allowing ride-sharing drivers to operate isn’t as simple as saying “go.”
Requirements for drivers would include having a recent car, passing background checks and getting a business license with the city.
Medford City Council discussed tonight how much to charge for those licenses.
Council members decided on a $60 dollar fee for drivers and a one thousand business license fee for the ride-sharing corporations.
After some time, the council will re-visit those amounts.
For now, many at the meeting were thrilled with the council’s decision.
Craig Cooper represents the Southern Oregon Chapter of the National Federation of the blind.
He says he lives in Eagle Point where there are no buses and he has to wait for cabs from Medford.
For him, more transportation options in the valley is a very positive step for the blind community.
“I went to Portland, used all the ride shares this summer and they’re so fast. They’re convenient, they take about five minutes. The drivers there they tell you exactly how long it’s gonna be. It’s right on your cell phone app, it updates it every minute so you know exactly when it’s gonna show up. You don’t have to handle cash,” Cooper said.
Cooper says he understands change can be scary, but he thinks it’ll be great for the consumer.