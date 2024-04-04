Medford City Council Town Hall series starting at NMHS

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Medford City Council kicked off its series of town hall events on Wednesday, starting with Ward 1 at North Medford High School.

The town hall series allows citizens and city officials to meet face to face to discuss ongoing projects and developments and answer questions from the public. The emphasis of Wednesday’s town hall was to address homelessness, housing and transportation projects. Medford City Attorney Eric Mitton spoke on the city’s progress in relation to illegal campsites and how a local definition of an established campsite helped law enforcement take more immediate action.

“In March 2023, we had 186 illegal campsites in the City of Medford. And the Medford Police Department just did another survey of illegal campsites in the city in March 2024,” Mitton said, “That number is now 17”.

The panel for the town hall also responded to public questions on topics lie jail space, speeding, the city’s role in housing, and more. The next town hall is April 10 in the Oakdale Middle School Auditorium.

