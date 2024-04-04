Dog alerts property owner to barn fire started by heat lamp

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A barn remains intact after the family dog alerted it’s owner to a fire Wednesday night.

Fire officials with Rural Metro Fire said the fire was started by a heat lamp inside a barn located in the 2800 block of Jerome Prairie Road.

The owner initially started to fight the fire with a garden hose until fire crews arrived from Grants Pass Fire’s Redwood Station.

According to Rural Metro, the fire was fortunately contained to one stall inside the barn. It was caused by a heat lamp used to keep baby chickens warm. Firefighters said the fire started when the lamp came into contact with flammable material, most likely straw bedding.

There were no reported injuries, however eight of the ten baby chickens died in the fire.