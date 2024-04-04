Gov. Kotek celebrates signing of campaign finance reform bill into law

MEDFORD, Ore.- Governor Tina Kotek celebrated the signing of a campaign finance reform bill into law on Wednesday.

Governor Kotek calls House Bill 4024, which sets limits on campaign donations, a historic accomplishment. She says many people, including herself, thought getting campaign contribution limits through the Oregon Legislature would never happen. Oregon joins 45 other states with campaign contribution limits.

“Less than four years ago, Oregon voters sent a very clear message. Over 80% voted in favor of amending the Oregon Constitution to allow for campaign contribution limits in our state,” Governor Kotek said.

Kotek says she believes the passage of the bill will strengthen transparency and confidence in Oregon’s elections.

