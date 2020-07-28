Medford couple collect signatures for Greater Idaho initiative

It’s a proposal to merge a portion of Oregon and California with Idaho.
Cheryl and John Henderson are taking their passion for re-arranging a majority of the state’s border to form Greater Idaho to the next level.
The couple recently purchased a building in downtown Medford and they’re calling it the Jackson County Headquarters for Greater Idaho.
“When you chip away and don’t stand-up for your freedoms – you lose your freedoms,” said Cheryl Henderson.
The Henderson’s became heavily involved with the Greater Idaho cause this past March.
Greater Idaho would shift the borders of Oregon and northern California to merge with Idaho and it’s state government.
“The majority of the state is rural, but we’re dictated by the concentration of people who don’t share the same ideas on how to spend our tax money,” said Cheryl.
They say they purchased 221 West Main near Holly Street to establish a Jackson County Headquarters in January.
“The cost of living in Oregon has gotten so high and it seems like the rural areas never get their voices heard. So we thought we’d join in with a state like Idaho, which is one of the least expensive states to live in,” said John.
They will be in front of the headquarters everyday between 11 and 4 to collect signatures in an effort to get the petition on the ballot.
So far, they’ve collected around 150 signatures.
