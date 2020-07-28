Gold Fire burning in Lassen County 65% contained

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. – A fire burning in Northern California that destroyed 13 structures remains a threat to the surrounding area.
The Gold Fire started on the afternoon of July 20 south of Adin. As of the morning of July 28, an estimated 21,870 acres were burned.
25 structures remain threatened, according to CAL FIRE. 13 other structures have already been destroyed.
On Tuesday, a break in the weather is expected to give firefighters an opportunity to improve fire lines and extinguish flames already burning within the boundaries of the Gold Fire.
The fire is 65% contained.